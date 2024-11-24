Tetairoa McMillan sets Arizona receiving yardage record at TCU
Tetairoa McMillan passed his position coach Bobby Wade as the Arizona all-time leader in receiving yards on Saturday. McMillan had nine receptions for 115 yards on Saturday at TCU. McMillan now has 3,365 career receiving yards. With one game left, McMillan has 69 receptions for 1,136 receiving yards and seven TDs.
McMillan is two receptions behind Juron Criner for fourth in Arizona history with 207 and he will finish third all-time in receiving TDs in program history. McMillan has 25 receiving TDs in his career. During a season of extreme disappointment, McMillan has frequently been a bright spot.
In the season-opening 61-39 win over New Mexico McMillan set the Arizona record with 304 receiving yards and tied the all-time program high with four TDs on 10 receptions. McMillan now has 12 100-yard receiving games in his career with five of those occuring during the 2024 season.
After his career ends McMillan will be the greatest wide receiver in Arizona history and maybe its greatest player. McMillan will challenge linebacker Ricky Hunley as the highest drafted player in Arizona history. Hunley was the seventh pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1984 NFL Draft.
McMillan was originally committed to Oregon in the 2022 class. After Mario Cristobal left Oregon for Miami, McMillan chose to flip to Arizona and joins his high school quarterback and best friend since middle school Noah Fifita at Arizona. After a promising freshman season, McMillan broke out as a sophomore.
McMillan had 39 receptions for 702 yards and eight TDs as a true freshman playing alongside Jacob Cowing and Dorian Singer. As a sophomore in 2023, McMillan had 90 receptions for 1,402 yards and 10 TDs. The 90 receptions were tied with Cowing for the second most in a season in Arizona history three behind Wade.
The 1,402 receiving were 20 behind Dennis Northcutt for the second most in a single season. With Jedd Fisch leaving Arizona for Washington and multiple players going with him, Fifita, McMillan and the Arizona offense have struggled with consistency. McMillan's Arizona legacy is set.