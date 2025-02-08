Texas Tech at Arizona: Odds, Series history, TV and predictions

Arizona will play one of its biggest games this season when it hosts Texas A&M on Saturday night. The Wildcats will seek to avenge their 70-54 loss to the Red Raiders in Lubbock last month. Arizona has won 12 of its last 13 games, with the sole loss at Texas Tech.

Arizona enters the game on Saturday tied with Houston at 10-1 in the Big XII. Texas Tech is in third place a game behind at 9-2. Arizona can create separation for themselves and Houston ahead of the Cougars coming to McKale Center next Saturday. Houston is at Colorado on Saturday.

Texas Tech travels to Tucson with a six-game winning streak. Iowa State gave Texas Tech its last loss, 85-84 in Lubbock on January 11. Texas Tech gave Houston its only Big XII loss 82-81 last Saturday, ending its 33-game home winning streak.

Arizona and Texas Tech are a contrast of styles. Arizona is 53rd nationally averaging 73.2 possessions per game. Texas Tech is 242nd nationally averaging 69.1 possessions per game. Playing at home expect Arizona to dictate the pace play after tying their season low with 54 points in the last game versus Texas Tech.

Texas Tech at Arizona FanDuel odds

Arizona is favored by 3.5 points over Texas Tech on Saturday per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Texas Tech is -118 getting the points and Arizona is -104 laying the number. Arizona is -154 on the money line and Texas Tech is +128. The over/under for Texas Tech at Arizona on Saturday is 148.5.

Arizona versus Texas Tech All-Time Series

Texas Tech leads the All-Time Series versus Arizona 29-24. Arizona is 16-9 all-time at home versus Texas Tech, but 13-25 in conference play. Arizona and Texas Tech were in the defunct Border Conference from 1932 through 1957. Texas Tech will be playing in Tucson for the first time since 2013 when Arizona won 79 - 58.

Texas Tech at Arizona Game information

The Texas Tech at Arizona game has been pushed back a half hour to 8:30 PM Mountain time. Dave Pasch will call play-by-play and Sean Farnham will be the analyst for ESPN.

Predictions

Arizona finished the game poorly at Texas Tech, missing its last 12 shots and 15 of their last 16 from the field in the final 5:16 as the Red Raiders finished the game on a 13-0 run. Playing at home, do not expect a poor finish for Arizona. Arizona should win by more than 3.5 points and 148.6 seems like a low final score.