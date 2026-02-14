Texas Tech at Arizona: Point spread and over/under 2025-26 history

FanDuel Sportsbook has Arizona as a 9.5-point favorite over Texas Tech. Laying the points with Arizona is -106. Taking the points with Texas Tech is -114. Arizona is -550 and Texas Tech is +400 on the money line. The over/under for Texas Tech at Arizona is 157.5.

Arizona is 14-9-1 against the spread this season and Texas Tech is 12-12 during the 2025-26 season. Texas Tech is 5-6 against the spread on the road and Arizona is 6-6-1 versus the number at home. Arizona is favored for the 22nd time in 25 2025-26 games. Texas Tech is an underdog for the sixth time in 25 games.

Arizona is 14-6-1 against the point spread in 2025-26 as a favorite. Texas Tech is 3-2 against the point spread as an underdog this season. Arizona has been favored in every home game this season. Texas Tech's five games as an underdog occurred once at home and twice on the road and at neutral sites.

The Red Raiders have covered once in two games as a road underdog this season. Arizona and Texas Tech each defeated the other on their home courts in 2024-25. Arizona beat Texas Tech in the 2025 Big XII Tournament semifinals.

Arizona and Texas Tech over/under history

Arizona has had 13 games go over in 2025-26. Texas Tech has had 11 games go over this season. Arizona has had 10 games with an over/under lower than157.5 this season. Texas Tech has had 13 games lower than an over/under of 157.5.

Five of the 10 Arizona games with an over/under of less than 157.5 have gone under. Eight of the 13 Texas Tech games with an over/under below 157.5 have been under. Arizona is 25th nationally, averaging 74.8 possessions per game and Texas Tech is 194th at 70.7.

Pace of play will be critical. Despite Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland being close, their teams play a very different pace of play. At home, Arizona should be able to dictate play. The spread should be tight with 9.5 points, a big number. Arizona's closest home win was 89-82 over Arizona State.