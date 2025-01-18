Texas Tech buries Arizona with late game run

Texas Tech outscored Arizona 13-0 over the final 5:06 to bury the Wildcats in a 70-54 loss on Saturday in Lubbock. Arizona falls to 11-6 overall and 5-1 in the Big XII with the loss. The Wildcats were abysmal offensive shooting 31.0 percent from the floor, 3-18 on three-point shots and were outrebounded 50-34.

Texas Tech took control early and led for 36:40. Tobe Awaka scored the first points of the game for the only lead Arizona had at 2-0. Texas Tech led 33-26 at halftime. Arizona scored the first seven points of the second half to tie the game at 33. A layup by Awaka with 07:34 remaining cut the deficit to 53-52.

Two Jaden Bradley free throws with 05:16 remaining cut the Arizona deficit to 57-54, but were the last points the Wildcats scored. Bradley led Arizona with 11 points. Carter Bryant was the only other Arizona player in double figures with 10 points. Bryant scored all of his points in the first half.

J.T. Toppin led Texas Tech with 20 points and 16 rebounds. Chance McMillan had 14 and Chris Anderson scored 10 as the other Texas Tech players in double figures. Texas Tech shot 36.4 percent from the floor and made six of 23 three-point shots. The Red Raiders won the game with defense and rebounding.

The final five minutes was another game Arizona played poorly down the stretch. In wins over Cincinnati, Central Florida and Baylor, Arizona built up a big lead that it was able to withstand late-game runs. In a tight game, Texas Tech dominated down the stretch to cruise to a 16-point win.

Arizona remains on the road to play at Oklahoma State on Tuesday. Oklahoma State beat Colorado on Saturday to improve to 10-7. Arizona leads the all-time series with Oklahoma State 3-0. All three games were played on neutral sites. Arizona beat Oklahoma State 79-78 in the 2005 NCAA regional semifinals in the last meeting.