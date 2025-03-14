Texas Tech could be missing 2 key players versus Arizona in Big XII Tourney semis

Texas Tech could be without starting guard Chance McMillan and backup forward Frederiko Frederiko in the Big XII Tournament semifinals against Arizona on Friday night in Kansas City. McMillan had 14 points and four rebounds in the 70-54 Texas Tech win over Arizona on January 18 in Lubbock.

Arizona held McMillan to eight points, including 1-6 on three-point attempts and five rebounds in an 82-73 win over Texas Tech in Tucson on February 8. McMillan is third on Texas Tech averaging 14.3 points per game and the best three-point shooter in their rotation at 43.4 percent.

Texas Tech is second in the Big XII shooting 38.1 percent on three-point attempts. Everyone else other than McMillan on Texas Tech shoots 36.9 percent on three-point attempts. Per Zona Zealots' partner site Wreck 'Em Red, without Frederiko and McMillan Texas Tech's rotation goes from eight to six players.

Frederiko played only three minutes versus Baylor in the Big XII quarterfinals on Thursday. McMillan played 13 minutes in the first half before leaving with an abdominal injury, without scoring and missing all three of his shots from the field with one rebound and two assists.

"Didn't have Chance in the second half and he's been such a key part of our team from a rotation standpoint...I've coached Chance enough to know when I feel like he's confident and when I feel like he's can play because he's always going to say he's going to play...He was like I'll go out there and play...We know the difference in regards to where we're going and what we need to do and felt like it was best for him to see if he could get feeling better tonight either way no matter what happened." Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland

Frederiko scored two points with one rebound on Thursday. Arizona goes eight deep with Jaden Bradley, K.J. Lewis and Caleb Love are all able to put pressure on opposing guards. With or without McMillan, Arizona needs to improve its three-point defense, which as elite in the middle of the season.

Arizona opponents are shooting 46,8 percent from the field and 46.9 percent on three-points attempts over the past four games. Arizona is fourth in the Big XII for the season holding opponents to 41.5 percent from the floor but 11th with opposing teams shooting 33.5 percent on threes.

Against Big 12 opponents, Arizona is fourth in the conference allowing 42.6 percent from the floor and seventh with a 32.9 three-point percentage against. Texas Tech shot 36.4 percent from the floor and made 6-23 three-point field goals in their win over Arizona. In their loss in Tucson, Texas Tech shot 37.1 percent, but made 12-33 three-point shots.

Big 12 Semifinals 🐻⬇️



🆚 Texas Tech

📍 Kansas City, MO

⏰ 8:30 PM CT | 6:30 PM PT

📺 ESPN 2

🎙️ https://t.co/sAR8fRP45f (English)

📊 https://t.co/HtOILsHkIS pic.twitter.com/aVzXSBUUFT — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 14, 2025

Thursday was only the second game this season McMillan did not make a three-point shot. McMillan scored in double-figures in 23 of the first 26 games this season. Thursday was the third time in the last four games McMillan failed to reach double figures. Christian Anderson and Elijah Hawkins will be players to watch if McMillan is out.

Anderson had 17 points on 5-9 from the floor and 3-6 threes in the game in Tucson. Hawkins was 3-12 in both games versus Arizona this season. If McMillan is out, Arizona will be able to put more pressure on Anderson and Hawkins. Expect McMillan to be a game-time decision for Texas Tech.