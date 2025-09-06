The 2 New Opponents Arizona will play in 2025 and on future schedules

Arizona hosts Weber State on Saturday and is at Cincinnati on November 15 in games against new opponents on the 2025 schedule. Hosting Weber State marks the third consecutive year Arizona plays a Big Sky opponent. Arizona beat Northern Arizona during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Weber State lost 35-3 in the 2024 season opener at Washington in 2024. Arizona beat Northern Arizona 22-10 in 2024 and 38-3 in 2023 in its last games against Football Championship Subdivision and Big Sky opponents. The last win for Weber State over a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent was a 35-7 victory over Utah State in 2022.

Weber State has four wins and 56 losses all-time against FBS opponents. Weber State earned its first win over an FBS opponent with a 44-25 win over Utah State in 1978. The second and third wins for Weber State over an FBS opponent were 23-21 over Nevada in 1993 and 47-30 over the Wolfpack in 1993.

Cincinnati is entering their third season in the Big XII. Playing in a major conference for the first time in football. Cincinnati played Big XII opponents Baylor and Iowa State for the first time in 2023. Cincinnati will also play Utah for the first time during the 2025 season.

Arizona beat Toledo 24-17 in overtime the last time the Wildcats played a team from Ohio. Bowling Green and Ohio State are other Division I teams Arizona has played from Ohio. Arizona is 1-1 versus Bowling Green, 1-3 versus Ohio State and 3-0 against Toledo in its history.

Joining the Big XII created new opponents and renewed rivalries for Arizona. Arizona lost to Central Florida and West Virginia in their first games against the Knights and Mountaineers in 2024. Arizona has multiple first-time opponents scheduled in the future.

Arizona will play Northern Illinois for the first time in 2026, Prairie View A&M in 2028, Virginia Tech in 2029 and Alabama in 2032. The Arizona non-conference schedule is set through 2031 and 2033. Arizona has one non-conference opponent open for the 2032 season.