The 2025 Arizona College World Series appearance has a common link with 1970

Arizona clinched its first College World Series berth since 2021 with a 4-3 win over North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Super Regional on Sunday. Arizona will play Coastal Carolina, which it lost to in the 2016 College World Series championship series.

Thirteenth national seed Coastal Carolina advanced with a 4-1 win at fourth-seeded Auburn to sweep their best-of-three series 2-0. The three games Arizona played against Coastal Carolina in the 2016 Championship Series is the only time the teams have played each other.

Louisville, who advanced with a 3-2 win over Miami in game three on Sunday, will play the winner of Florida State and Oregon State, who are playing their decisive contest on Sunday night. Arkansas and UCLA have advanced to the College World Series on the other half of the bracket.

LSU hosting West Virginia and Murray State at Duke are the other two series to decide the final two berths in the College World Series. Florida State, North Carolina and defending national champion Tennessee were the only 2024 College World Series participants to advance to the Super Regional.

Arkansas eliminated Tennessee and Florida State was losing to Oregon State on Sunday night. Tennessee and Virginia were the only teams that played in the 2023 and 2024 College World Series. The last College World Series with eight new teams was in 1970. Arizona will be the only team in the 1970 and 2024 College World Series.

Arizona lost 4-0 to Florida State and 7-1 to Iowa State to get eliminated from the 1970 College World Series. The 1970 College World Series appearance was the ninth in Arizona history. Arizona would not return to the College World Series until 1976, when they won their first of three national titles under Jerry Kindall.

Clemson and North Carolina are the two common opponents Arizona and Coastal Carolina have in common in 2025. Arizona lost 16-5 to Clemson in the Shriners Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, in the second game of the 2025 season.

Coastal Carolina swept the season series from Clemson with 8-2 and 5-3 wins. Coastal Carolina lost 5-4 at North Carolina in 11 innings. Before winning the Auburn Super Regional, Coastal Carolina won their own regional with a 10-2 win over Fairfield and 18-7 and 1-0 wins over East Carolina.

Arizona will play Coastal Carolina on Friday. The half of the bracket that began Super Regional Play on Friday plays on opening day at the College World Series at 11 AM or 4 PM Mountain Standard Time. All of the games except for the June 15 4 PM MST starting time and Game Two of the Championship Series will be on ESPN.