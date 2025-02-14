The 3 major bracketologists have different seed projections for Arizona

Arizona's 73-70 loss at Kansas State on Tuesday affected their projected NCAA Tournament seed differently depending on the bracketologist. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports, Joe Lunardi of ESPN and Andy Katz of NCAA.Com each have Arizona on a different seed line in their bracketology.

Palm projects Arizona as a five seed in Denver versus 12th-seeded George Mason in the Midwest Regional in his bracketology updated on Thursday afternoon. The winner of Arizona and George Mason would play whoever emerges victorious between 13th-seeded High Point and fourth-seed Memphis.

The 2025 Midwest Regional will be at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis on March 28 and 30. Palm has Alabama as the one seed in Arizona's half of the projected Midwest Regional draw. Purdue is the projected second seed and Iowa State is third. Palm projects Alabama to play in Lexington, Kentucky.

Lunardi is currently the highest on Arizona. In his bracket that was updated on Friday morning, Lunardi projects Arizona as the third seed in the East Regional versus UNC-Greensboro in Denver. The winner of Arizona and UNCG would play either sixth-seeded Maryland or 11th-seeded Texas in the second round.

Katz only projects the regionals and seed lines without where teams will play in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Arizona is the projected fourth seed versus 13th-seeded Arkansas State in the West Regional. The winner would play either fifth-seeded Marquette or 12th-seed UC-San Diego.

Katz projects Tennessee as the top seed in the West, followed by second-seeded Texas A&M and three-seed Wisconsin. If all of those top seeds advanced to the Chase Center in San Francisco where the West Regional is played, Arizona would be expected to have a big crowd advantage.

The Bracket Matrix, which is a consensus of dozens of bracketology sites, has Arizona as the second-highest three-seed. That does not include the ESPN update. Bracket Matrix shows the last ESPN update is from February 11. Arizona has another great opportunity to improve their NCAA Tournament resume when they host Houston on Saturday.