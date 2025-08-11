The 4 2025 Arizona draftees had busy preseason debuts this weekend

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, kicker Tyler Loop and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt had busy weekends in the NFL preseason debuts. The four Arizona alum draftees made significant contributions to their new teams.

Tetairoa McMillan had two receptions for 43 yards, including an amazing over-the-shoulder 30-yard catch for his first NFL reception. McMillan had both of his receptions on the second series of the game for Carolina, which was their only touchdown drive of the game.

Savaiinaea, who was a second-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2025 NFL Draft, played every first-half snap versus the Chicago Bears. The game ended in a 23-all tie. Savaiinae is expected to play over 50 snaps per game for Miami when the regular season begins in September.

Croskey-Merritt had seven carries for 24 yards and one reception for eight yards as Washington lost 48-18 to the New England Patriots. John Keim of ESPN said Croskey-Merritt "typically gained more than what was available because of his sharp cuts and vision."

Every Jacory Croskey-Merritt rush, route, target, and pass blocking rep from his preseason debut. pic.twitter.com/ilEtWdbbeH — Nick Penticoff (@NickPenticoff) August 9, 2025

"But he (McMillan) finished with only two catches on five targets, and should have had a touchdown catch but ran a bad route." David Newton, ESPN

Loop made all three of his extra points, missed a 46-yard field goal but redeemed himself by making one from 52 yards that accounted for the final points of the game in a 24-16 Baltimore win. Loop also had a tackle on a kickoff return. Indianapolis averaged 27.0 yards on four kickoff returns.

"(Tyler) Loop is the only kicker on the roster, but coach John Harbaugh said Loop has to prove himself in the preseason. In training camp, Loop is 58-of-62 (93.5%)." Jamison Hensley, ESPN

Miami plays at Detroit and Carolina is at Houston week two at 10 AM, Mountain Standard Time, on Saturday, Baltimore is at Dallas at 4 PM and Washington hosts Cincinnati on Monday Night Football on August 18 at 7 PM on ESPN.

Carolina finishes the preseason on August 21 at 4 PM MST on the NFL Network to give Arizona fans another chance to watch McMillan. Baltimore, Carolina, Miami and Washington all play their regular season openers on Sunday, September 7.