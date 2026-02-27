This glaring Kansas weakness should have Tommy Lloyd feeling confident for rematch

Arizona should have a matchup advantage against Kansas inside when the Jayhawks visit the Wildcats on Saturday. Kansas is allowing a 35.3 offensive rebounding rate to its opponents in the last five games. The Jayhawks allow 12.8 second-chance points in that stretch, in the 20th percentile nationally.

Arizona is in the 98th percentile nationally with a 38.6 offensive rebound rate for the season and is in the 98th percentile in the past five games. The Wildcats have stayed strong on the boards over the past five games despite forward Dwayne Aristode and Koa Peat missing the majority of that time.

Arizona has increased its second-chance points from 13.0 per game throughout the 2025-26 season to 15.4, which is nearly 20 percent of its total in the past five games. When they played in Lawrence on February 9, Arizona had an 18-17 advantage in offensive rebounds, but Kansas had a 19-16 edge in second-chance points.

Kansas is 223rd nationally during the 2025-26 season with a 27.2 offensive rebounding rate, 123rd with a 72.9 defensive rebounding rate and 95th with a 51.7 overall rebounding rate. Arizona is fifth nationally with a 57.8 overall rebounding rate and 19th with a 76.3 defensive rebounding rate.

Arizona is gaining extra possessions and avoid giving them away in 2025-26 https://t.co/1nfZuIMsuC — ZonaZealotsFS (@ZonaZealots) February 25, 2026

Arizona elite offensive rebounders

Arizona Forward Tobe Awaka is 12th nationally, averaging 3.79 offensive rebounds per game and center Motiejus Krivas is 60th, posting 2.96 per contest. Kansas center Flory Bidunga is 27th nationally, averaging 6.32 defensive rebounds per game.

Bidunga had six offensive rebounds and four defensive in the 82-78 Kansas win over Arizona on February 9. Arizona outrebounded Kansas 45-41 in their loss earlier this month. The Wildcats lost despite outrebounding Kansas 26-17 in the second half with a 15 to eight edge on the defensive boards.

Bryson Tiller contributed eight rebounds for Kansas against Arizona and Jamari McDowell and Melvin Council Jr. each had five. Krivas had one of the best games of his collegiate career with 14 points and a game-high 15 rebounds to set his best ever at Arizona. Krivas finished with seven offensive rebounds versus Kansas.

Although Awaka and Krivas are the dominant rebounders for Arizona, the potential of getting Aristode and Peat back against Kansas on Saturday would be a significant boost. Peat was averaging 1.9 offensive rebounds and 3.5 defensive boards per game before his injury.

Aristode averages 2.0 RPG in 15.6 minutes over 24 games. Houston is the only team to outrebound Arizona this season with a 39-37 advantage in a 73-66 loss on February 21. The Cougars also had a 13-12 offensive rebounding edge against Arizona. Dominating inside has been the Arizona strength throughout the 2025-26 season.