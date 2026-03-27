This ridiculous stat makes Arizona's 109-point performance even more impressive

Arizona made five out of eight from three-point range, shot 63.8 percent from the field and had a 60-50 advantage in points in the paint in a 109-88 victory over Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament West Regional Semifinal on Thursday night in San Jose. Arizona advances to its first NCAA Tournament Regional Final since 2015.

Six Arizona players finished in double figures, led by Brayden Burries with 23 points. Koa Peat had 21 points on eight out of 11 from the field. Arizona is the first team in NCAA Tournament history to shoot over 60 percent from the field and on three-point attempts and to make 30 (out of 39) free throws in one game.

Arizona made five of its first six three-point shots from the field before missing two late from beyond the arc. The offensive performance by Arizona set multiple standards in addition to the 60/60/30. It was the most points allowed by a John Calipari team in an NCAA Tournament game and the first time since 2007 six teammates scored in double figures in March Madness.

Arizona continued doing offensively what it has all season. The Wildcats entered their Regional Semifinal game shooting 50.0 percent from the field, 13th nationally, are second, making 24.4 two-point field goals per game and making 44.4, 334th making 5.9 three-point attempts per game, 358th taking 16.3 and 43rd shooting 36.4 percent beyond the arc.

Arizona romps Arkansas 109-88. It's:



—Most points ever allowed by a Calipari team in NCAAT

—2nd-best FG pct (63.7%) in a S16 game since 2000

—First team EVER w/ 60+ FG%/60+ 3PT%/30+ FT made in NCAAT game

—First time since '07 Florida six guys had 12+ pts in NCAAT game



MACHINE. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 27, 2026

Dominating inside

In addition to Peat, Tobe Awaka and Motiejus Krivas both scored 14 for Arizona on the interior. Awaka made six out of his 10 field goal attempts with seven rebounds and three offensive boards. Krivas made six of his nine shots from the field with five rebounds.

Everyone who had a field goal attempt for Arizona shot at least 50 percent. Burries made seven of his 11 from the field and Ivan Kharchenkov made four of his six shots. Arizona had about as dominant an offensive performance as possible. Purdue will provide Arizona with far more resistance defensively than Arkansas.