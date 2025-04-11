Tobe Awaka announces he is returning to Arizona next season

Junior forward Tobe Awaka is returning to Arizona for his senior season. Awaka made the announcement in a video posted to the Arizona social media channels on Friday. After transferring from Tennessee, Awaka posted career-high numbers nearly across the board in 2024-25.

In 37 games with 36 starts, Awaka averaged 8.0 points per game and 7.8 rebounds, shot 64.6 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from the free throw line with a 65.2 eFG percentage. Awaka had a season high of 18 points versus Old Dominion and 15 rebounds versus the Monarchs and Colorado.

Awaka was critical for Arizona in the 87-83 NCAA Tournament second-round win over Oregon with 12 points, 14 rebounds (five offensive), one steal and one block on six of eight from the field in 22 minutes. The return of Awaka is critical for Arizona after losing forward Henri Veesaar to North Carolina as a transfer.

Arizona also returns Motiejus Krivas at center after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury after eight games in 2024-25. Five-star power forward Koa Peat will also be a major part of the post rotation for Arizona in 2025-26. Arizona is awaiting a decision from freshman forward Carter Bryant.

Tobe has re-signed and will be BACK next season 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Mz3MSW6HEG — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 11, 2025

"Hello, Wildcat Nation. I appreciate you guys for welcoming me with open arms this past season. I am super grateful for the opportunity and this season was such a great experience. With that being said, I will be running it back next season and I am super excited to wear that Wildcat red, white and blue. Bear Down." Arizona forward Tobe Awaka

Bryant is currently projected as the 16th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Awaka gave Arizona a needed physical presence on the front line during their inaugural season in the Big XII. Awaka had nine double-doubles in 2024-25, with five coming against Big XII opponents.

Awaka posted a 19.7 rebounding percentage and his offensive rebounding percentage of 17.9 is 12th since the stat began being kept in 2010. The returns of Awaka, point guard Jaden Bradley and wing Anthony Dell'Orso also will help balance out a young team for Arizona in 2025-26.