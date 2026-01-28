Tobe Awaka is having one of the best rebounding seasons in Arizona history

Senior forward Tobe Awaka is on pace to set the Arizona single-season record with a 25.25 rebounding percentage. Awaka is first nationally in rebounding percentage and with a 22.69 offensive rebounding percentage, despite averaging 20.9 minutes per game,

Awaka is 22nd nationally, averaging 9.7 rebounds per game and ninth, posting 3.9 offensive boards per game. Because of Awaka and center Motiejus Krivas, Arizona is third nationally with a rebounding margin of 13.0 per game. Florida, first nationally in rebounding margin, was outrebounded 41-39 by Arizona.

Awaka has eight double-digit rebounding games in 2025-26 and three double-doubles. The two highest rebounding totals of Awaka's career were 18 against Utah Tech and 16 versus Denver in November. Awaka also set a career high with 25 points against Arizona State earlier this month.

Awaka has come off the bench in all 21 Arizona games in 2025-26. In 2024-25, Awaka started 36 out of the 37 Arizona games. Despite coming off the bench this season, Awaka has improved his numbers almost completely across the board. Only Awaka's shooting percentages have decreased slightly.

Tobe Awaka is on pace to set an Arizona program record for best total rebounding percentage in a single season.



1. Tobe Awaka: 25.2%

2. Deandre Ayton (2017-18): 21.4%

3. Oumar Ballo (2023-24): 21.1%

4. Ryan Anderson (2015-16): 19.9%

5. Kaleb Tarczewski (2015-16): 19.5% — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleAZ) January 28, 2026

Sixth-man impact

Awaka has had a major impact as the sixth man for Arizona in 2025-26. Curtis Jones of Iowa State won the 2025-26 Big XII and College Hoops Today Sixth-Man of the Year awards. Jones averaged 17.4 points per game, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists and now plays for the Denver Nuggets.

Deandre Ayton currently holds the Arizona single-season record with a 21.4 rebound percentage. Ayton also holds the Arizona single-season rebounding record with 405. Bill Reeves holds the Arizona single-season record, averaging 13.2 rebounds per game in 1955-56.

Ąžuolas Tubelis is 10th in Arizona history with 320 rebounds in 35 games during the 2022-23 season. At his current pace, Awaka should break into the top 10 in Arizona history for total rebounds during the Big XII or NCAA Tournament.