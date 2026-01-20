Tobe Awaka named National Midseason First Team All-Bench selection

Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports named Tobe Awaka at forward on his National Midseason First Team All-Bench selections. Awaka is averaging double figures and nearly 10 rebounds off the bench for Arizona, 18 games into the 2025-26 season.

Awaka has come off the bench in all 18 games this season after starting 36 out of the 37 Arizona contests in 2024-25. The near double-double Awaka is averaging this season is in 20,8 minutes per game. At 6'8 and 250 pounds, Awaka is arguably the best rebounder nationally.

Awaka set a career high with 25 points in a 89-82 win over Arizona State on January 14. Awaka has three double-doubles this season and has at least 15 rebounds in four games. Led by Awaka, Arizona is arguably the best rebounding team nationally.

Arizona is third nationally with a 59.3 percent rebounding rate, ninth with a 77.6 percent defensive rebounding rate and third with a 41.5 percent rebounding rate. Awaka is 22nd nationally in rebounds per game.

"Forward: Tobe Awaka, Arizona

Key numbers: 10.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists in 20.8 minutes



The scout: Awaka is leading the country in offensive rebound percentage at 6-8. He is ludicrous. The power, violence and relentlessness he plays with is exceptional." Isaac Trotter, CBS Sports

Awaka has increased his scoring

Playing 1.3 more minutes per game in 2025-26, Awaka has increased his scoring average from 8.0 points per game in 2024-25. Awaka is also shooting 59.6 percent from the field, made four of his six three-point attempts and has a 61.4 eFG percentage.

Awaka has teamed with Motiejus Krivas and Koa Peat to give Arizona exceptional depth in the post that few opponents can match. When Awaka comes in for Krivas or Peat, Arizona has been able to maintain its level of play.

Four of the top five lineups for Arizona in 2025-26 are with Awaka in the game. The second through fourth best lineups for Arizona in 2025-26 are when Awaka and Peat are in the game. Awaka, Krivas and guards, Dwayne Aristode, Brayden Burries and Anthony Dell'Orso make up the fifth-best Arizona lineup.

As a senior, Awaka is one of the team Arizona team leaders with classmaters, point guard Jaden Bradley and Dell'Orso. As Arizona gets into the most difficult part of its schedule in February, the leadership and production from Awaka will be critical to maintaining their high level of play.