Tobe Awaka second Arizona basketball player to earn Big 12 weekly award

The Big XII named Arizona forward Tobe Awaka its Newcomer of the Week on Monday. Awaka is the second Arizona player to early a Big XII weekly award. Guard Caleb Love earned the Big XII Player of the Week on February 3. Awaka averaged 14.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks on 12-18 from the floor and 4-5 from the line.

Awaka had his fifth double-double this season with 14 points and 11 rebounds versus Texas Tech. The first half is where Awaka thrived last week versus BYU and Texas Tech. Awaka scored 12 points on 5-6 from the floor and had six rebounds on his way to 14 and nine in an 85-74 at BYU on Tuesday.

Awaka had 10 points on 4-7 from the floor with six rebounds before finishing with 14 and 11. Henri Veesaar has become the closer, with Awaka the starter for Arizona recently. Veesaar had 32 points and 14 rebounds last week. Awaka and Veesaar become more important with Trey Townsend out with a concussion.

Awaka is averaging 8.1 points per game and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 61.2 percent from the field this season. Other than the loss to Duke, Awaka has started every game this season. Awaka played in 69 games with Tennessee in the last two seasons before transferring to Arizona during the 2024 offseason.

Awaka has been scoring at his highest clip this season in February, averaging 10.0 PPG and shooting at his second-highest clip at 68.4 percent from the field. In the last four games, Awaka has scored 47 games. That is the highest four-game stretch for Awaka this season. Awaka has three double-figure games in that stretch and two points at Arizona State.

Last week was only the second time in Awaka's career and his first with Arizona that he scored double figures in consecutive games. Arizona has won six consecutive games and 13 of its last 14 to emerge as one of the hottest teams nationally in part because of the contributions Awaka is making.