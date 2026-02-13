Tommy Lloyd announces Caleb Love will join Arizona Ring of Honor

While meeting with reporters on Thursday, head coach Tommy Lloyd announced Caleb Love will be at McKale Center on Saturday to be inducted into the Arizona Ring of Honor. Arizona hosts ESPN College Gameday on Saturday morning and plays Texas Tech that afternoon.

Love received multiple All-American honors during the 2023-24 season. The 17.6 points per game Love averaged in his two seasons with Arizona are the ninth-best in program history. Love set an Arizona record by scoring 35 points in a 100-93 loss to Duke in the 2025 NCAA Tournament East Regional Semifinals.

In his final season in 2024-25, Love was named First Team All-Big 12 and one of five finalists for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. Love saved his best for last. In three 2025 NCAA Tournament games, Love averaged 24.7 PPG, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 52.1 percent and making 12-22 three-point attempts.

Love earned his spot in the Arizona Ring of Honor by being named the 2024 Pac-12 Player of the Year. Lloyd stated that Love has a special place in his heart and the Ring of Honor induction, being on Valentine's Day, means a lot. The ceremony will occur at halftime.

Love led Arizona to a lot of success

In two seasons with Love as the leading scorer, Arizona had 51 wins and 22 losses. Arizona was 15-5 in the final season of the traditional Pac-12 and won the regular season championship to earn a two seed in the NCAA Tournament. Arizona advanced to the West Regional Semifinals before losing to Clemson.

The Wildcats were 24-13 overall and 14-6 in the Big XII to finish third in their first season in the Big XII in 2025. Arizona advanced to the Big XII Championship game before losing to Houston. Arizona beat Akron and Oregon in the 2025 NCAA Tournament before losing to Duke.