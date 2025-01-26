Tommy Lloyd called Tobe Awaka a rebounding beast

Tobe Awaka tied his career high set earlier this season versus Old Dominion with 15 rebounds as Arizona beat Colorado 78-63 on Saturday. In the post-game press conference, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd referred to Awaka as a beast and said he was awesome on the glass versus Colorado.

Awaka has started 18 of the 19 games for Arizona this season, averaging 7.4 points per game and is eighth in the Big XII posting 7.8 rebounds per game. Saturday was the sixth time this season Awaka had double figures in rebounds. Three of those games were double-doubles.

Colorado was unable to contend with Awaka on the glass. Elijah Malone came off the bench for Colorado to lead them with six rebounds. Colorado is one of the poorest rebounding teams in the Big XII. The Buffaloes are 14th in the Big XII averaging 34.9 rebounds per game and eighth allowing 32.8.

Led by Awaka, Arizona outrebounded Colorado 37-31 on Saturday. Colorado is 11th in the Big XII with a rebounding margin of 2.2. With Awaka in the middle of the Arizona lineup, the Wildcats are second in the Big XII averaging 39.8, seventh in opponents RPG at 32.6 and third in the conference with a rebounding margin of 7.3.

"Tobe's a beast...he was just he was awesome on the glass and...a zone is hard to do sometimes is block out...Tobe's a...proficient rebounder...I thought he really did a good job setting the tone. Earlier I thought his second foul kind of you know stunted us a little bit...I was kind of looking at maybe giving him...an extended run to start the game because I just felt his physicality was making a difference and I wanted to get off to a good start." Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd

Arizona added Awaka as the 134th-ranked transfer and 21st center in the 2024 portal. Tennessee signed Awaka in the 2022 class as the 294th overall prospect, 64th power forward and fourth player in New York. In two seasons with Tennessee Awaka averaged 4.2 PPG and 2.2 RPG in 13.1 minutes per game.

Awaka never started a game with Tennessee. With Arizona, Awaka has increased his minutes to 18.1 per game. Lloyd is splitting the minutes in the post between Awaka and Henri Veessar. Awaka and Veesaar provide different skill sets. Awaka gives Arizona more physicality.

Veesaar provides Arizona with more length at 7'0 to the 6'8 Awaka, is more athletic and versatile. Awaka is relatively limited offensively. Veesar can occasionally stretch the defense with a three-point shot. If any of the other post players for Arizona get in foul trouble, Lloyd could play Awaka and Veesaar together.