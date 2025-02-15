Tommy Lloyd discusses the importance of getting Trey Townsend back

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said he expects to have starting forward Trey Townsend back for the game versus Houston on Saturday. Lloyd mentioned Townsend was in the concussion protocol and that the Arizona team doctors tell him when the transfer from Oakland is clear to play.

Townsend played 11 minutes versus BYU before suffering a concussion. The concussion caused Townsend to miss the last two games. Freshman Carter Bryant started with Townsend out. Townsend is averaging 9.1 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and is shooting 49.4 percent from the field.

Bryant scored 12 points, had 17 rebounds, two assists, made four of 12 shots from the floor and one of seven three-point attempts in 47 minutes in the last two games as a starter. Bryant previously started three games in December when Townsend was also a starter.

With Townsend back in the lineup one of the biggest questions will be how will it impact the minutes for Henri Veesaar. Veesaar played a season-high 30 minutes in each of the past two games with Townsend out averaging 13.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.0 steals, 1.5 blocks and shot 62.5 percent from the floor.

"He was able to practice yesterday so it looks like he'll be able to go tomorrow...Trey is a good player...he's had some really good games for us. He's had some other games that aren't so great...When he's a part of your main rotation him not playing impacts it and so just to have...your full allotment of players back that you're comfortable rotating through. I mean obviously is a good thing."" Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd

Expect Bryant to return to the bench, Tobe Awaka and Townsend to start up front and Veessar to likely be the first frontcourt player to check in. Lloyd has been frequently asked lately about playing Awaka and Veesaar together. Expect Awaka and Veesaar to get minutes together, but not for both to be starters.

The key for Arizona as Lloyd states above, is having their full allotment of players back. Arizona primarily played seven players in the last 2.5 games. Another injury or significant foul trouble with seven players in the rotation would have been devastating. Lloyd now has more flexibility with Townsend returning.