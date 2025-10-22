Tommy Lloyd Excited About Arizona Challenging Non-Conference Schedule

Speaking to ESPN at Big XII Basketball Media Days in Kansas City on Wednesday, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said he is excited about the challenge of the Wildcats' non-conference schedule and he does not view it as scheduling up.

Lloyd continued that the non-conference schedule Arizona has in 2025-26 is how it should be. Arizona plays three teams ahead of them in the national rankings in the non-conference schedule and another trio of Big XII programs.

Arizona plays in the Hall of Fame Series in the season opener against third-ranked Florida at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on November 3 and has consecutive games versus number 12 UCLA at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on November 14 and is at fourth-ranked Connecticut on November 19.

Connecticut, Florida and UCLA are the Arizona opponents higher in the pre-season rankings. Big XII opponents beginning the season higher in the rankings than Arizona are number two Houston, eighth-ranked BYU and Texas Tech, 10th in the Associated Press Top 25 and 11th in the USA Today Coaches poll.

"That's how Arizona should schedule...We view ourselves as one of the premier programs in the country and I think it's great for the game when...programs of our caliber are matching up with other programs...maybe a little bit higher than us...Why would you ever be scared of failure?...At Arizona, we're not protecting anything....We're trying to go out and get everything we can... That's the mindset we're going to go in with...There's going to be some ups and downs with it....I'm really excited about our schedule and I look forward to the opportunity." Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd

Arizona also has non-conference games versus number 20/22 Auburn on December 6 and at 15/16 Alabama on December 13, among ranked teams in the non-conference schedule. Arizona also plays San Diego State in Phoenix on December 20. San Diego State was among others receiving votes in both polls.

Arizona started 4-5 playing a difficult schedule in 2024-25. Duke beat Arizona at McKale Center and the Wildcats lost at Wisconsin. Oklahoma and West Virginia beat Arizona at the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

Tobe Awaka, Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso return as starters for Arizona and Motiejus Krivas is back after missing all but eight games in 2024-25 with a season-ending injury. Awaka, Bradley, Dell'Orso and Krivas help Arizona are battle tested after Arizona's first Big XII season and help set the 2025-26 foundation.

Arizona will rely heavily on five-star freshmen Brayden Burries and Koa Peat, who are likely to start. Lloyd indicated freshman Dwayne Aristode and Ivan Kharchenkov are expected to be a part of the rotation. Playing the challenging schedule will help the freshman be ready for the Big XII.