Tommy Lloyd Experiments With Lineup as Arizona Easily Wins Exhibition

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd utilized a surprise starting lineup of Dwayne Aristode, Tobe Awaka, Brayden Burries, Anthony Dell'Orso and Motiejus Krivas in their final exhibition game versus NAIA Embry-Riddle on Monday night in a 113-42 win.

Embry-Riddle led 8-6 and was still in the game, trailing 15-1,4 before Arizona asserted itself as expected. Arizona went on an 11-0 run as part of a bigger 23-4 spurt to pull away with a 39-17 lead and never looked back. Arizona led 58-26 at halftime.

Nine Arizona players scored in the first half, led by Awaka with 14 on six of eight from the floor, with 10 rebounds and three assists. Awaka returned after missing the Arizona exhibition opening 81-68 win over St. Mary's on October 18. Awaka finished with 18 points on eight of 10 from the field with 14 rebounds and three assists.

Lloyd started Aristode, Awaka Jaden Bradley, Dell'Orso, and Ivan Karchenkov in the second half and he utilized multiple lineups throughout the game. Karchenkov finished with 17 points on 6-7 from the field, made his only three-point attempt and 4-5 from the free throw line with four rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Burries was the only other Arizona player in double figures with 13 points on 5-9 from the field, 0-3 on three-point attempts and 3-4 from the free throw line. Fifteen of the 16 Arizona players scored against Embry-Riddle.

With the game in hand, Lloyd gave 12 Arizona players double-digit minutes. Arizona shot 64.2 percent from the field, made four of 13 three-point attempts and 23 out of 33 from the free throw line. Embry Riddle shot 28.6 percent from the field, made six of 21 three-point attempts and four of 13 free throws.

Arizona is off until November 3, when it opens the regular season at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against third ranked Florida. Florida played exhibition games against Florida International and Illinois. The Gators feature 6'11 junior Ben Condon, a preseason All-American.