Tommy Lloyd has emotional response to Utah fired coach's sons staying with program

Tommy Lloyd praised Utah Men's Basketball Director of Administration and Operations Landon Smith and walk-on Brady Smith after Arizona's 83-66 win over the Utes on Wednesday night. Brady and Landon Smith are the sons of former Utah head coach Craig Smith who was fired on Monday.

Lloyd was emotional discussing Brady and Landon Smith making the trip with Utah to Tucson for the game between the Utes and the Wildcats on Wednesday night. Lloyd knows about all coaching his own walk-on son. Lloyd's son Liam played one minute for Arizona on Monday night.

Craig Smith had a 65-62 record in nearly four seasons at Utah. The Utes had their only postseason appearance under Smith in 2024 when they advanced to the semifinals of the National Invitational Tournament. Brady Smith is in his first season with Utah after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Salt Lake Community College.

Landon Smith is in his first season as the director of administartion and operations with Utah after joining the program in September 2024. Smith graduated from Utah State in the spring of 2024 with a degree in math education and a minor in physical education and coaching.

Brady and Landon Smith are Craig's (Smith) kids and one's the director of operations the other's a walk-on and both those kids showed up today and which is pretty amazing...For his kid to show up today...Craig I talked to him today...didn't have one bad word to say. Straight class. For his boys to show up today with their teammates it says something...I got a lot of respect for those two young men...it's impressive those dudes showed up with their teammates today." Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd

Lloyd and Smith spent the last four seasons as conference rivals after both were hired at their respective programs in 2021. Arizona was 5-1 under Lloyd against Utah and Smith. The only loss was an 81-66 defeat to the Utah in Salt Lake City on December 1, 2022.

Lloyd elaborated on being in the Pac 12 with Smith and making the move together to the Big XII. Smith previously had a 79–55 record in four seasons at South Dakota and was 74–24 in three years coaching Utah State before being hired at Utah. The Utes have not made the NCAA Tournament since 2016.

Utah had two NCAA Tournament appearances in 10 seasons under Larry Krystkowiak, who preceded Smith. Those are the only two NCAA Tournament appearances for Utah since 2005. Utah is one of multiple power conference programs that are already looking for head coaches. Florida State, Indiana, Miami and Virginia are among the others.