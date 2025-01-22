Tommy Lloyd is among fastest college basketball coaches to earn 100th win

Tommy Lloyd became the 18th fastest coach in college basketball history, tying his mentor Mark Few and 10th in a power conference to earn his 100th win in his 126th game as Arizona won 92-78 on Tuesday night at Oklahoma State.

To put Lloyd's accomplishment into context, Lute Olson did not win his 100th game at Arizona until the very end of his fifth season and 150th game with the Wildcats. Lloyd's predecessor, Sean Miller earned his 100th Arizona win at the very beginning of his fifth season in his 143rd game.

Lloyd leading Arizona to 100 wins in 126 games while playing in two power conferences is exceptional in this era. Lloyd has already coached seven first-team All-Pac 12 players, one second-team All-Pac 12, two Pac-12 Players of the Year and three All-Americans.

Lloyd became the fastest coach in Pac-12 history to reach 50 wins in his 57th game when Arizona beat UCLA 58-52 in 2023. Arizona was 33-4 in Lloyd's first season in 2021-22, 28-7 in 2022-24 and 27-9 in 2023-24. After starting 4-5 this season, Arizona has won eight of its last nine to improve to 12-6.

Arizona was a one-seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament in their first season under Lloyd and a two-seed in each of the last two seasons. Lloyd is 4-3 in three career NCAA Tournaments. Arizona won the Pac-12 in 2022 and 2024 and is positioned to contend for a Big XII title in their first season in the conference.

Arizona is 6-1 and tied for second place in the Big XII with Iowa State after the win at Oklahoma State. Colorado is at McKale Center on Saturday and Arizona hosts Iowa State in its biggest game to this point of the season on Monday. Arizona's early success under Lloyd is unprecedented in the history of the program.