Tommy Lloyd Issues Strong Dialogue on Why Big XII has Availability Reports

During a nearly five-minute monologue on Friday, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd responded to a question about why the Big XII instituted the player availability reports. Lloyd has no problem with reporting which Arizona players are injured, but he does not like why the reports were initiated.

The reason behind the player availability reports starting this season is due to the need to please the gamblers, according to Lloyd. Lloyd had an issue with some sentiment that the availability reports were initiated to protect the players.

The monologue from Lloyd continued by facetiously stating they should add more prop bets. Lloyd felt that conferences are protecting their financial interest and investment in their sports by adding the player availability reports.

The conferences are protecting the gamblers and the bookies, not the players according to Lloyd. Lloyd was adamant that the availability reports are not protecting the players. The Player Availability Reports were initiated solely because of sponsorships becoming a huge part of everything and everyone wants a piece of it, per Lloyd.

Lloyd continued that athletic programs are trying to get more friendly for the (sports)books and the casinos. There was no other way to put it, per Lloyd. Lloyd reiterated that he has no problems making the player availability reports.

Lloyd continued that he would have no problem with a gentleman's agreement of calling coach X the night before a game and saying, "he's not going to play tomorrow because he sprained his ankle." Lloyd felt the above is respecting your competition.

Lloyd does not want the players getting caught up in the availability reports. The press conference was closed by Lloyd answering a question that he has never sensed someone was trying to get inside information from the players and that they talk to them all the time about that.

Lloyd did mention that fans in the stands often yell to him after a game Arizona wins by double figures about not covering. How the availability reports develop throughout the season is something to monitor after the NBA gambling scandal that was recently revealed.