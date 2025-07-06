Tommy Lloyd, Koa Peat and Team USA pull away from Germany, winning U19 title

Koa Peat was efficient after two subpar games offensively and Team USA pulled away from Germany in the second and third quarters to win the FIBA Under 19 World Cup with a 109-76 victory on Sunday in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Peat scored 12 points on 4-9 from the field and 4-8 from the free throw line with nine rebounds. Team USA outscored Germany 32-24 in the second quarter after leading 24-23 after one to take a 56-47 lead at halftime. Team USA really opened the game up with a 28-10 advantage in the third quarter to lead 84-57.

Germany had its biggest lead at 16-9 in the first quarter and led for 5:15 in the opening 10 minutes. Tyran Stokes, who is the top prospect in the 2026 class, scored at the first-quarter buzzer and Team USA never trailed again. Team USA gradually pulled away in the second quarter to take the nine-point halftime lead.

Team USA had a 22-2 run and held Germany without a field goal for nearly seven minutes to put the game away in the third quarter. A 25-19 advantage in the fourth quarter by Team USA kept Germany from any thoughts of a miraculous comeback.

The official 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup All-Tournament Team:



🇩🇪 Christian Anderson Jr

🇺🇸 Mikel Brown Jr

🇸🇮 Zak Smrekar

🇺🇸 AJ Dybantsa

🇩🇪 Hannes Steinbach



🏆 MVP - AJ Dybantsa#FIBAU19 pic.twitter.com/251gVM8zR3 — Rob Karaznevic (@dogtheballer) July 6, 2025

Peat was one of six Americans in double figures. Morez Johnson, who transferred from Illinois to Michigan during the 2025 portal cycle, led Team USA with 15 points and 10 rebounds. BYU signee A.J. Dybantsa was voted the FIBA Under 19 World Cup Most Valuable Player.

Peat finished the tournament averaging 12.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 61.5 percent from the free throw line. Peat started off strong but struggled some over the final three games in Switzerland.

Team USA beat Australia, France and Cameroon in group play before earning wins over Jordan, Canada, New Zealand and Germany in the knockout rounds to earn the gold medal. The 108-102 win by Team USA in the quarterfinals was the closest victory for the Americans in the FIBA U19 World Cup.