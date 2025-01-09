Tommy Lloyd lineup change spurred Arizona 5-game winning streak

Arizona has won five straight games since Tommy Lloyd inserted wing Anthony Dell'Orso into the starting lineup. The Wildcats have outscored opponents by 23.4 points per game with Dell'Orso as a starter. That includes an 11-point average margin of victory in the last three games versus Big XII opponents.

Dell'Orso is averaging 7.6 points per game, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 36.4 percent from the floor and 30.4 percent on three-point attempts in 20 minutes per game during the five-game winning streak. Arizona has been able to space the floor with Dell'Orso in the game as the Wildcats' best three-point shooter.

Dell'Orso took the place of freshman forward Carter Bryant who started the three games before the lineup change. Bryant, center Henri Veesaar and guard K.J. Lewis coming off the bench have worked exceptionally well for Arizona during the five-game winning streak.

Jaden Bradley and Caleb Love have started every game for Arizona this season. Tobe Awaka has started 13 of the 14 2024-2025 Arizona games. The five players playing the most minutes this season are not the five current starters. Bradley and Love lead Arizona averaging 30.9 minutes per game.

Arizona just went into Morgantown and beat No. 21 West Virginia by 19. Five wins in a row after starting 4-5; also now 3-0 in Big 12 play. KJ Lewis was terrific off the bench, Wildcats are unbeaten in Anthony Dell'Orso's five starts, Henri Veesaar's role continues to expand. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 8, 2025

Lewis is third averaging 25.6 minutes per game. Townsend is fourth and then there is a significant drop-off to Dell'Orso who plays 18.1 MPG. Awaka is fifth averaging 17.7 MPG. Expect Bryant and Veesaar to continue to see an increase in their minutes because of their production and with center Motiejus Krivas being out for the season.

Arizona has led by an average of 14.4 points per game at halftime in the five games Dell'Orso has started. In the three Big XII games with Dell'Orso starting, Arizona has led by 9.3 PPG at the half. As long as Arizona keeps winning, expect Lloyd to continue starting the same lineup.