Tommy Lloyd pleased with the progress Brayden Burries continues to make

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd praised the growth true freshman guard Brayden Burries has made throughout the 2025-26 season. The numbers for Burries have dipped from December to January, but Arizona began Big XII play on January 3 versus Utah.

The overall numbers for Burries have mostly improved in January over what they were during November and December combined. Burries is averaging 14.5 points per game on 50.0 percent from the field, 33,3 percent on three-point attempts and 84.6 percent from the free throw line with a 55.9eFG percentage against Big XII opponents.

Burries is also averaging 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in the first six games against Big XII opponents. When Jaden Bradley is on the bench, Lloyd has given Burries the added responsibility of running the Arizona offense.

Burries has been consistent after only scoring in double figures once in the first five Arizona games to begin the season in November. Twice during the 2025-26 season, Burries has scored 28 points. After Arizona led Alabama 41-39 at halftime, Burries scored 20 points in the second half as Arizona beat Alabama 96-75.

"He's getting a lot of confidence....Brayden has a he has a amazing instincts...for a young basketball player....He's layering that with some experience where maybe he's understanding what's coming before it's happening a little bit more and he's able to kind of manipulate certain situations...He's responding to situations in the game as opposed to reacting....That's a natural growth for a young player and he's kind of in his sweet spot....I've always felt...January would be a big month for him to make a big jump and it looks to me like he is." Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd

Burries has been patient

Burries has let the game come to him. Against West Virginia, Burries led the Wildcats with 22 points on seven out of 12 from the field, four out of eight on three-point attempts, while making all four free throws with four rebounds, seven assists and no turnovers.

Burries has shot at least 50 percent in four out of the six Arizona Big XII games. During the six Big XII games, Burries has committed only seven turnovers. A three-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio for the entire season would put Burries in the top 50 nationally.

Burries is in the 90th percentile nationally in the regularized adjusted plus minus developed by CBB Analytics in six out of seven categories. The numbers are calculated for defense and offense and show that Burries has become a well-balanced player throughout the season.

After the difficult early-season non-conference schedule, Arizona had a bit of a break late in December and to begin Big XII play. That changes on Monday at BYU. Burries showed how well he can compete and produce at a high level in the win over Alabama. Arizona needs Burries to produce to make a long run in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.