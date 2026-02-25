Tommy Lloyd provides encouraging Koa Peat update after beating Baylor

Speaking after the Arizona win over Baylor on Tuesday night, head coach Tommy Lloyd is hopeful that the Wildcats will have reinforcements to their lineup soon. Arizona has played the last four games without reserve Dwayne Aristode and the previous 3.5 contests without starter Koa Peat.

Aristode has been out with an unspecified illness and Peat has missed time with a lower-body injury. The remaining six players in the Arizona rotation have logged heavy minutes with Aristode and Peat out. Lloyd has also played reserve guard Evan Nelson and center Sidi Gueye with Aristode and Peat out.

Arizona hosts Kansas on Saturday and Iowa State on Monday before playing its final regular-season game at Colorado on March 7. The Big XII Tournament begins on March 10, with the top four teams in the conference earning a bye to the quarterfinals, which will be played on March 12.

Peat is third on Arizona averaging 13.8 points per game and 5.4 rebounds, while contributing 2.6 assists. Aristode averages 4.7 PPG and 2.0 RPG, while shooting 43.9 percent on three-point attempts in 15.6 minutes per game off the bench,.,

"I think we hopefully have some reinforcements coming soon...Which...they'll be welcomed. (Koa Peat) would be a great reinforcement....I've got nothing confirmed...hopefully...nearing the point where he'll be able to play soon." Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd

Ironmen in Aristode and Peat's absense

Guards Jaden Bradley, Brayden Burries and Anthony Dell'Orso, forwards Tobe Awaka and Ivan Kharchenkov and center Motiejus Krivas have logged heavy minutes with Aristode and Peat out. Bradley now averages 30.0 MPG and Burries is second at 29.6 MPG.

Bradley, Burries, Dell'Orso and Kharchenkov all played at least 30 minutes in the 73-66 win over Houston on Saturday and the 87-80 victory over Baylor on Tuesday, with Aristode and Peat out and Awaka and Krivas in foul trouble.