Tommy Lloyd removed the only red flag that could have scared UNC off

Arizona's 109-88 win over Arkansas on Thursday night in the West Regional Semifinal was the first for Tommy Lloyd in that round of the NCAA Tournament. Lloyd became only the second coach in NCAA Tournament history to lead his team to the Regional Semifinal four times in his first five NCAA Tournament appearances.

Lloyd has been mentioned at least by nearly every major media outlet, if not all of them, as a candidate to succeed Hubert Davis as head coach at North Carolina. Any questions the North Carolina administration had about Lloyd likely subsided somewhat with him leading Arizona past the Regional Semifinal for the first time.

Arizona lost in the regional semifinals 72-60 to Houston as a one seed in the South in Lloyd's first season in 2021-22, was defeated by sixth-seeded Clemson 77-72 in the West Regional in 2024 and fell 100-93 to number one seed Duke in the East in 2025.

Arizona has been setting standards throughout the 2025-26 season. Wins over third-ranked Connecticut and Florida and number 15 UCLA in November made Arizona the first team ever with three top 15 victories in its first five games of a season. The 23 consecutive wins to begin the 2025-26 season set an Arizona and Big XII record.

Tommy Lloyd on the North Carolina opening 👀



"I already have one of the best jobs in the country. One thing we talk about all the time is the ability to have full focus and be present in the moment... I think we have a chance to advance in this tournament. This team deserves my… pic.twitter.com/T26f6O1SuQ — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 25, 2026

Lloyd focused on Arizona in NCAA Tournament

Lloyd could clear another hurdle with the North Carolina administration by leading Arizona to the Final Four with a win over Purdue on Saturday. Other potential candidates mentioned among college head coaches have been Todd Golden at Florida, T.J. Otzelberger at Iowa State and Michigan's Dusty May.

Golden led Florida to the 2025 National Championship. May was the head coach at Florida Atlantic when they made the 2023 Final Four and were one shot away from playing for the national championship as a nine seed. Otzelberger is attempting to advance to his first Elite Eight against Tennessee on Friday night.

Other potential candidates to become the head coach at North Carolina are Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens and Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan. North Carolina could be waiting until the end of the NCAA Tournament to begin interviewing head coaches and making a decision.