Tommy Lloyd says Mo Krivas' Dominance 'Finally Coming Into Fruition'

Arizona center Motiejus Krivas had a dominant performance with 25 points on seven of 10 from the field, 11 out of 12 from the free throw line, 12 rebounds and two blocks in a 101-76 win over Kansas State on Wednesday night.

Krivas set a career high in points and showed dominance that Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said he knew was coming. Per Lloyd, Krivas drew nine Kansas State fouls on Wednesday night. Lloyd expects Krivas to continue to learn how to play against physicality and finish quicker.

Krivas is averaging 11.3 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and is shooting a team-leading 62.9 percent from the floor among players in the eight-man Arizona rotation and as Lloyd said, a reliable 81.2 percent from the free throw line.

Lloyd said that Krivas has grown as a defender and is a "real winner." Responding to a question if Krivas is self-motivated, Lloyd said he's a high-character guy who doesn't need to have a fire lit under him.

"You're seeing a guy who's kind of coming into his own...This is really his second year in college basketball...Obviously, the previous year was cut short...he was injured, then he got to play and then he really got injured...You're seeing a guy...that we knew was going to be a dominant player in this program, but it's finally coming to fruition." Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd

Krivas has eight games in 2025-26 in double-figures, four with at least 10 rebounds and has two double-doubles. The double-doubles have occurred in two of the past three games. At he should be at 7'2, Krivas has been dominant at the rim.

According to CBB Analytics, Krivas takes 70.89 percent of his field goal attempts at the rim and is making 69.8 percent of his shots. Krivas is in the 65th percentile per CBB Analytics in field goal percentage at the rim.

Krivas has an opportunity to become one of the dominant big men in the Big XII. The Lithuanian is seventh in rebounding, would be third in field goal percentage with enough attempts, is 12th in free throw percentage and third in blocks in the Big XII.

The above rankings indicate Krivas is already among the best players in the Big XII. If Krivas continues to develop, more games like Wednesday night against Kansas State will come and he will push to earn All-Big XII at the end of the season.