Tommy Lloyd set a Division I coaching record with win over Iowa State

Tommy Lloyd passed Brad Stevens of Butler with his 140th win in his fifth season as a head coach. The 140 wins are the most for any head coach during their first five seasons. Lloyd has only 35 losses during his first five seasons as a Division I head coach.

Stevens won 139 games and lost 30 in his first five seasons as a head coach at Butler from 2007 through 2012. Led by Stevens, Butler advanced to the NCAA Tournament in each of his first four seasons. Butler lost to Duke in the 2010 NCAA Championship game and to Connecticut in the title contest in 2011.

Stevens had a 12-5 NCAA Tournament record overall and 11-4 during his first five seasons at Butler. Arizona is 5-4 in the NCAA Tournament during its first four seasons with Lloyd as the head coach. Lloyd has led Arizona to three NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinal appearances in four seasons.

Butler made two improbable runs to the NCAA Tournament Championship game. The Bulldogs were a five seed in the West Region in 2010 and returned to the National Championship game as an eight seed in 2011. Arizona has not been lower than a four seed in five seasons under Lloyd.

Conference Championships

Butler won the Horizon League in each of their first four seasons under Stevens. The Bulldogs finished 22-15 and missed the NCAA Tournament in the fifth season under Stevens. The Horizon League was considered a mid-major conference when Stevens was head coach. Butler is now in the Big East.

Lloyd led Arizona to two Pac-12 regular season championships and a pair of tournament titles in his first three seasons. Arizona won the Pac-12 regular season and tournament titles in Lloyd's first year in 2021-22. Arizona won its first Big XII championship in two seasons in the league in 2025-26.