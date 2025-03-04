Tommy Lloyd wants Arizona fans to appreciate Caleb Love on Senior Day

Discussing Senior Night on Tuesday during his press conference on Monday, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd wants Wildcats' fans to appreciate everything Caleb Love has accomplished in his two seasons in Tucson. Love was the 2024 Pac-12 Player of the Year and an All-American.

Love is a contender for All Big XII this season. During his response when asked about Love, Lloyd stressed Arizona fans do not have to love every shot he's taken or pat him on the back when he doesn't play great and that's their choice but they should respect how he's handled his business on a day-to-day basis.

Lloyd continued he is proud of what he and Love have been a part of together and that Arizona was perfect for him. Lloyd also thanked the University, the program and the athletic department for all being on the same page to provide Love with that opportunity.

Love is averaging 17.2 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals in two seasons with Arizona. The United States Basketball Writers Association and National Association of Basketball Coaches named Love a second-team All-American and a third-team All-American by the Associated Press and Sporting News in 2024-25.

"Caleb's a special dude and you know I don't think I can't think of many people his age that have...had the life experiences he's had...He's had to endure a lot...(He) Had a lot of special moments...as well...I don't want to make it...where he's been victimized because he's had a lot of success, he's got a lot of positive attention, but there's been another side to it with him, that to be honest with you I have never quite experienced in college athletics...I hope people take a step back...and appreciate him. " Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd

Love spent his first two seasons at North Carolina before deciding to transfer to Michigan. After an admissions issue at Michigan, Love de-committed and decided on Arizona. Arizona is 46-19 overall and has a 28-10 conference record in the two seasons that Love has been the alpha for the Wildcats.

Love could be the most polarizing player in Arizona history, but his honors speak for themselves. As Lloyd said, Love has had a lot of special moments for Arizona. The two most special moments that stand out for Love at Arizona are his career his 36 points as Arizona won at Oregon in 2024 and his halfcourt shot to force overtime versus Iowa State in 2025.

Love has an opportunity for many more special moments this season. Love will play less than four hours from his St. Louis home on Saturday and at Kansas to finish the regular season, in the Big 12 Tournament next weekend in Kansas City. Arizona will play in the NCAA Tournament in two weeks at a site to be announced.