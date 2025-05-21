Tony Pluta and Mason White lead 7 Arizona players earning All Big XII

Closer Tony Pluta and shortstop Mason White led seven Arizona players receiving All Big XII on Tuesday ahead of the start of the conference tournament on Wednesday. Pluta and White earned second-team All-Big XII and pitcher Smith Bailey made the All-Freshman team.

Adonys Guzman, Owen Kramkowski, Brendan Summerhill and Aaron Walton earned honorable mention All-Big XII. Pluta was also named the Big XII Scholar Athlete of the Year. Arizona finished the regular season 36-18 overall and 18-12 in the Big XII. The Wildcats earned a bye to the quarterfinals of the Big XII Tournament.

Pluta leads the Big XII with 11 saves and is 1-0 with a 1.65 earned run average, allowing 17 hits in 27.2 innings with five walks and 26 strikeouts while not allowing a home run this season. White was third in the Big XII with 59 runs batted in and second with seven triples.

Bailey was 2-3 with a 4.52 ERA, a 1.48 WHIP and 62 strikeouts in 65.2 innings. Arizona was 9-5 in games Bailey started. Bailey has been a weekend starter for Arizona all season. In his first collegiate start, Bailey pitched four innings, allowing three hits with five strikeouts and no runs versus Louisville at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

Guzman is hitting .309, slugging .457 with six HRs and 34 RBIs. The Buster Posey Award, honoring the best catcher in college baseball, named Guzman as a semifinalist this week. Kramkowski is third in the Big XII with seven wins and has a 5.45 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 72.2 innings.

Summerhill, who has been limited by injuries in 2025, leads Arizona with a .398 batting average, is slugging .642, has three HRs, 31 RBIs and is third in the Big XII with six triples. Walton is fifth in the Big XII with 60 runs scored, 10th with 18 doubles, first in being hit 19 times by a pitch and eighth with 18 stolen bases.