Tony Pluta joins Arizona legend with national award as Stopper of the Year

Tony Pluta became the second Arizona player to win an individual national regular season award when he was named by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year on Friday. Terry Francona won the Golden Spike Award as the National Player of the Year in 1980.

The NCWBA National Stopper of the Year Award is in its 20th season. Pluta became the first Arizona player to earn an NCBWA major award. The Golden Spikes Award has been presented by USA Baseball to the best amateur player nationally since 1978.

Pluta is 3-0 with an Arizona single-season program record 14 saves, a 1.26 earned run average and a 0.82 WHIP. In 35.2 innings pitched, Pluta has allowed 23 hits, seven walks and hit three batters with 34 strikeouts while holding opposing hitters to a .183 batting average.

Pluta has only been scored on twice during the 2025 season. Grand Canyon scored four runs off of Pluta in 0.1 inning in an Arizona loss on April 1, which is the last time he allowed any runs. West Virginia scored one run against Pluta in two innings in an Arizona win in Morgantown on March 21.

Professor Shutdown, Single-Season Saves King... 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 🏆



There is no debate, Tony Pluta is the best reliever in the nation pic.twitter.com/fVnSFcuGeN — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) June 13, 2025

Francona hit .401 with nine home runs and 84 runs batted in and had a .473 on-base percentage, slugged .626 and had a 1.099 on-base plus slugging. Francona was the first Arizona athlete to have their number retired. Francona played 10 years for five different teams in the major leagues.

After taking a year off, Francona is in his first season as the manager of the Cincinnati Reds. This is the 24th season for Francona as a manager. Francona managed the Boston Red Sox to the 2004 and 2007 World Series titles and Cleveland to the 2016 American League pennant.

Francona and Pluta will be joined in Arizona history as the only two players to earn national awards. Pluta has one more year of eligibility remaining and is eligible for the 2025 Major League Baseball draft. Pluta also earned first-team All-American from the NCBWA in 2025.