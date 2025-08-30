Top 2026 Arizona commit Oscar Rios in Tucson for Arizona season opener

Four-star 2026 quarterback Oscar Rios is in Tucson for the Arizona season opener versus Hawaii on Saturday. Rios posted a picture of Welcome to Tucson on his social media. Rios is the highest-ranked commit in the 2026 Arizona class.

Arizona received a commitment from Rios on June 27 which was two weeks after his official visit to Tucson. Rios has completed 35 of 59 pass attempts for 567 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions and has 14 carries for 133 yards through two games in 2025 for Downey, California.

Arizona Daily Star beat reporter Justin Spears posted to X on Thursday that the Wildcats are hosting over 70 prospects for the Hawaii game. In addition to Rios, consensus three-star defensive lineman Keytrin Harris will be in Tucson from Chandler to watch Arizona host Hawaii.

Rios is the sole four-star prospect in the 247Sports 2026 composite rankings committed to Arizona. Having Rios in town for the Hawaii game with over 70 other prospects will provide Rios with a chance to recruit other players. As a QB and the top player in the 2026 Arizona class, Rios will be a key recruiter for the Wildcats.

Saturday will be the first chance for the majority of Arizona fans to get a chance to see Rios in person. The commitment from Rios was huge for Brent Brennan, Seth Doege and the Arizona staff. Rios chose Arizona primarily over UCLA.

Rios is a foundational player in the 2026 Arizona class. Arizona gains a dual-threat QB who projects as the heir apparent to Noah Fifita and Braedyn Locke at QB. With Fifita and Locke having eligibility through 2026, Rios will likely redshirt in 2026 if they return to Arizona.

Rios is the 12th highest-rated prospect and third QB in Arizona history. Brennan and his staff have to be able to build around Rios in the 2026 class. The 2026 Arizona class currently ranks 47th nationally and ninth in the Big XII with just over three months until the Early National Signing Period.