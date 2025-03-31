Top Arizona 2025 target Brayden Burries down to 5 schools with decision in 1-2 weeks

Five-star 2025 combo guard Brayden Burries is down to Arizona, Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and USC per multiple media outlets. Burries took official visits to Arizona, Alabama, Oregon, SMU and Tennessee per his On3 profile page. Paul Biancardi of ESPN reported that Burries will make a decision in the next week or two.

Burries is 11th on the ESPN 100 with recent Arizona commit Koa Peat ninth. Burries and Peat are both participating in the McDonald's All-American Game that is on Tuesday at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN. USC is the only other program with a McDonald's All-American among the Burries' finalists.

Arizona legacy Alijah Arenas is committed to USC. Forward Nate Ament, who is considering Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville and Tennessee is the only other 2025 McDonald's All-American who is unsigned or uncommitted. Ament is expected to announce his college destination at the McDonald's All-American Game.

Arizona currently leads the finalists for Burries with a 30.3 percent chance for a commitment per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. USC is second for Burries at 13.3 percent, Oregon has an 11.4 percent chance, with Alabama and Tennessee at 9.5 percent. SMU was also at 9.5 percent per On3.

McDonald’s recruiting update:



Brayden Burries tells ESPN he will make his college decision in the next week or two.



“I am almost ready” @BraydenBurries



He is down to his final five schools:

Arizona

Oregon

Alabama

Tennessee

USChttps://t.co/bG9sNnkZ7C @SCNext pic.twitter.com/MoyPoit8ON — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) March 31, 2025

Arizona currently has the 15th-ranked class in the On3 rankings. A commitment from Burries would likely push Arizona into the top five 2025 classes. Four-star forward Dwayne Aristode signed with Arizona in November and three-star guard Bryce James, the son of Lebron committed to Arizona on New Year's Day.

Arizona is already projected to have its best class under Tommy Lloyd. Peat is the highest ranked commit to Arizona under Lloyd. If Arizona signs Burries as well, the Wildcats would have their two highest-ranked signees in four cycles under Lloyd. After earlier criticism, Lloyd and his staff are thriving with their projected 2025 class.