Top ESPN analyst projects Arizona freshman Dwyane Aristode with big impact

Fran Fraschilla, the top ESPN Big XII analyst, said incoming "6-8 Dwayne Aristode should have a huge impact for Tommy Lloyd soon." Aristode is often overlooked in the 2025 Arizona class behind five-star signees Brayden Burries and Koa Peat.

Aristode is the 38th overall prospect and 10th small forward in the 2025 ESPN class rankings. Peat is the 10th-ranked prospect in the 2025 class rankings and Burries is 12th. Arizona had the fourth-best 2025 class in the ESPN rankings that were last published in May.

Arizona officially signed small forward Ivan Kharchenkov on July 1, over a month after the final ESPN rankings were posted. Aristode should compete for playing time as a true freshman. Arizona could put three freshmen on the floor at the same time with Aristode, Burries and Peat.

Aristode averaged 12.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steal per game as a junior at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire in 2023-24. Aristode missed the entire 2024-25 season with an injury. Aristode has also represented the Netherlands in international competition.

"Koa Peat & Brayden Burries have been @ArizonaMBB Wildcats’ most talked about freshman (sic) but the now healthy product of the Netherlands, 6-8 Dwayne Aristode should have a huge impact for Tommy Lloyd soon." ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla

Before attending Brewster Academy, Aristode played three years in Spain with Joventut Badalona. In addition to Aristode and Karchenkov, Arizona also signed Senegalese center Sidi Gueye in the 2025 class as a prospects who began their career overseas.

Adam Finkelstein, the 247Sports Director of Scouting, described Aristode as a jumbo wing at 215 pounds. Finkelstein also stated Aristode "has the combination of size and mobility necessary to be versatile and guard multiple positions." Per Finkelstein, Aristode is further ahead defensively than offensively.

How quickly Aristode develops will determine his playing time. Aristode will be behind forwards Tobe Awake and Peat and center Motiejus Krivas for playing time on the Arizona frontline. Wing Anthony Dell'Orso will be the defacto small forward when Tommy Lloyd utilizes a smaller lineup.