Tre Smith return leads Arizona edge rusher depth chart

Tre Smith, who started all 12 games in 2024 and led Arizona with 8.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2024 tops the edge rusher depth chart for the Wildcats entering the 2025 season. Arizona needs significantly improved production from its edge rushers in 2025.

Arizona was 90th nationally, averaging 5.08 tackles for loss and 93rd, posting 1.67 tackles per loss per game in 2024. Smith led all Arizona defensive linemen with 53 tackles and added one pass defended and one forced fumble in 2024.

Dominic Lolesio is ready for a bigger role with Arizona in 2025 after recording 26 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, one sack and one forced fumble in 2025. Lolesio projects to start opposite Smith in 2025. Lolesio played in all 12 games in 2024 after appearing in four contests as a true freshman in 2023.

Alcorn State transfer Malachi Bailey and Chancellor Owens from Northwestern State are expected to be significant contributors behind Lolesio and Smith as edge rushers in 2025. Eduwa Okundaye returns after playing four games as a true freshman in 2024 to earn a redshirt.

Bailey had 128 tackles, 46.5 TFLs, 28.0 sacks, 3.0 passes defended, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in three seasons at Alcorn State. As a two-time Southwestern Athletic Conference player, Bailey is taking a huge jump in 2025 from the Football Championship Subdivision.

Owens is also an FCS transfer. In two seasons at Northwestern State, Owens had 78 tackles, 12.0 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 1.0 pass defended and two forced fumbles. Owens will play his first game versus a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent when Arizona hosts Kansas State on September 15.

New defensive line coach Joe Salave'a is expected to improve play for Arizona up front in 2025. Salave'a is an alum who played defensive tackle for Arizona during the desert swarm era. Arizona needs significantly improved pressure from its edge rushers in 2025.