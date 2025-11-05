Tre Spivey has the highest percentage in top 40 receivers in TD receptions nationally

Arizona wide receiver Tre Spivey has 11 receptions for 280 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. The 11 receptions for Spivey are the lowest among players with six TD receptions in 2025, which is a tie with 30 receivers in the top 41 nationally.

Spivey has scored a TD on the third play from scrimmage in each of the last two Arizona games. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita connected with Spivey for a 70-yard TD to give Arizona a 7-0 lead at Houston and on a 57-yard score to give the Wildcats a 7-0 advantage at Colorado on Saturday.

Amazing, those were the only receptions for Spivey in the last two games. Spivey almost had five of his last six receptions go for touchdowns. Only a 10-yard reception versus BYU prevented that. Spivey had three receptions for 80 yards against Oklahoma State.

The last reception Spivey had versus Oklahoma State went for 45 yards, which ended with him being tackled at the Cowboys' one-yard line. Spivey is fifth in the Big XII with three receptions of at least 40 yards. Spivey has more than one reception in two games during the 2025 season.

7 TDs on 12 touches for Tre Spivey this year 🐻⬇️ — Brett Gleason (@brett_gleason) November 1, 2025

Against Oklahoma State, Spivey had three receptions for 80 yards and a TD. Spivey had two receptions for 10 yards and a TD at Iowa State. Arizona has three wins and two losses in games. Spivey had a TD reception during the 2025 season.

In four of the five games, Spivey has a TD reception during the 2025 season, which was his only catch of the game. Oklahoma State was the only game in which Spivey had more than one reception with a TD reception. Spivey gives Arizona exceptional size at 6'4 and 212 pounds.

Spivey has TD receptions in two consecutive games entering the contest against Kansas on Saturday. Entering the game against Kansas, Spivey has TD receptions in four of the past five games. Kansas has allowed 11 TD receptions in 2025, which is tied for seventh in the Big XII.