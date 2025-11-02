Tre Spivey Scores a Long Touchdown on 3rd Play for Second Consecutive Game

Tre Spivey had a spectacular 57-yard touchdown reception on which he maneuvered through the Colorado defense on the third play of the game to put Arizona up 7-0. Spivey had a 70-yard TD reception on the third play of the game at Houston to put Arizona up 7-0.

Arizona scored on its first two drives for the second consecutive game when Michael Salgado Medina made a 49-yard field goal. The Wildcats added a second TD on a 12-yard Noah Fifita to Kris Hutson 12-yard touchdown pass on their third possession.

Spivey has made the most of his receptions this season with 11 catches for 280 yards and six TDs. Those numbers are all career highs for Spivey. Spivey had 14 receptions for 160 yards and one TD with Kansas State in 2024 and one catch for 14 in 2023 with the Wildcats.

At 6'4 and 212 pounds, Spivey provides Arizona with a big receiver who has the speed to break long TDs as he has done in the past two games. Spivey has scored TDs in five of the past seven Arizona games. The high mark for Spivey in 2025 was three receptions for 80 yards and a TD in the 41-13 Arizona win over Oklahoma State.

Spivey returned to his home state after spending the 2023 and 2024 seasons at Kansas State. The Wildcats signed Spivey from Chandler, Hamilton, in the 2023 class. Spivey is the son of former Diamondbacks, Brewers and Nationals infielder and outfielder Junior Spivey.

The six TD receptions for Spivey put him four behind Rob Gronkowski in 2008, Keith Hartwig in 1976 and Tetiroa McMillan in 2023 for eighth in Arizona history. With over a half left versus Colorado and four more games after that, Spivey will have an opportunity to break into the top 10 TD receptions for a season in Arizona history.