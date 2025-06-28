Trey Townsend joining New Orleans Pelicans Summer League team

Jon Chepkevich, the director of scouting for NBADraft.Net, reported on Saturday afternoon that former Arizona forward Trey Townsend is joining the New Orleans Pelicans Summer League team. Townsend averaged 8.2 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist in his only season with Arizona in 2024-25.

Before transferring to Arizona, Townsend averaged 14.1 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 1.9 APG and 1.3 steals playing four years for Oakland. Townsend became a star for Oakland in March 2024. Townsend scored 38 points in the Horizon League Championship Game as Oakland earned its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011.

Townsend averaged 23.5 PPG, 12.5 RPG and 1.5 steals as Oakland upset Kentucky before losing 79-73 in overtime to North Carolina State on their way to the Final Four. The notoriety Townsend earned in the Horizon League title game and the two NCAA Tournament games helped him prove he could play in a power conference.

Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears, Maryland center Derik Queen and Georgetown wing Micah Peavy make up the New Orleans 2025 NBA Draft class. Fears and Queen were selected in the first round and Peavy went in the second round.

Arizona’s Trey Townsend will join the New Orleans Pelicans for NBA Summer League, I’m told.



The 6’6” forward played a key connective role for the Wildcats this season after starring for four years at Oakland.



Former Horizon League Player of the Year and Lou Henson Award winner. pic.twitter.com/2KGGatXPnb — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 28, 2025

Townsend shot 49.3 percent from the field, 33.3 percent on three-point attempts and 79.4 percent from the free throw line with a 53.2 eFG percentage. The summer league will be critical for Townsend to improve his three-point shot. Townsend is listed at 6'6, but there has been speculation he is shorter.

How well Townsend plays compared to Peavy could be critical in getting an invite to New Orleans training camp. Second-round NBA Draft picks do not have guaranteed contracts. If Townsend plays well in the Summer League but does not get a training camp invite from New Orleans, other teams could be interested in him.

Townsend joins Carter Bryant, the 14th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs and Caleb Love, who signed a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, as players on the 2024-25 Arizona roster in the NBA. The NBA Summer League begins on July 10. New Orleans opens Summer League play versus Minnesota.