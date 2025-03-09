Trey Townsend's performance at Kansas is encouraging for postseason

Trey Townsend had his best game in 6.5 weeks in Arizona's 83-76 loss at Kansas on Saturday. Townsend scored 13 points on 5-9 from the field, 3-4 on three-point attempts with seven rebounds and two assists without a turnover. It was the first game that Townsend scored in double figures since he had 19 at Oklahoma State on January 21.

Townsend played 26 minutes on Saturday which were his most since he scored 14 points on 6-8 from the floor with eight rebounds in 27 minutes when Arizona beat Samford on December 18. The emergence of Henri Veesaar relegated Townsend to the bench and significantly diminished his minutes.

Townsend played his most minutes on Saturday versus a power conference team since he played 41 in the Battle 4 Atlantis overtime loss to West Virginia. Townsend scored 19 points on 7-12 from the floor with four rebounds in the Bahamas. If Townsend can re-emerge in the postseason that would be a huge boost for Arizona.

In 2024 NCAA Tournament games in a win over Kentucky and a loss to North Carolina State Townsend averaged 23.5 points per game, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and shot 42.5 percent from the floor, made three of his six three-point attempts and 10 of 17 from the free throw line.

Townsend scored a career-high 38 points and had 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block on 12-22 from the field and 14-18 from the free throw line as Oakland beat Milwaukee 83.76 in the 2024 Horizon League Championship game to earn the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona is 21st nationally averaging 29.53 bench PPG. Townsend has started 24 of his 28 games in his only season with Arizona. Townsend started on Wednesday versus Arizona State but came off the bench in the three games before that. Townsend missed nearly three games in February with a concussion.

Most of Arizona's team has a lot of NCAA Tournament experience. Bryant as a freshman, Anthony Dell'Orso and Veesaar who missed last season with an injury are the only Arizona players without NCAA Tournament appearance. After last season's run by Oakland, Townsend should be ready. Saturday was good for Townsend.