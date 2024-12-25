Treydan Stukes becomes third Arizona player to drop out of transfer portal

Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes became the third Wildcat to remove his name from the transfer portal on Tuesday joining teammates Dalton Johnson and Genesis Smith. Stukes was Pac-12 honorable mention in 2023 but suffered a season-ending injury in the fourth game versus Utah in 2024.

Stukes had career bests with 55 tackles. four tackles for loss, one interception and 10 pass breakups in 2023. In 2024, Stukes had 18 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, one interception and three pass breakups. Stukes had a season-high nine tackles, one interception and three PBU in the 2024 season opener versus New Mexico.

The return Johnson, Smith and Stukes should set the foundation for the Arizona defense in 2025. Arizona has added cornerbacks Jay'Vion Cole from Texas and Michael Dansby from San Jose State and safety Jshawn Frausto-Ramos from Stanford through the transfer portal to the 2025 roster.

Stukes has provided Arizona with consistent production after recording three tackles in eight games as a true freshman in 2020. Stukes has 154 tackles, 11.0 TFLs, 25 PBUs and three interceptions in his Arizona career. At 6'2, Stukes provides Arizona with excellent size in the secondary.

Stukes posted a picture on X of Kendall Jenner flashing the cat claw sign for Arizona to announce his return. Jenner's sister Kourtney Kardashian is an Arizona alum. Stukes faces an offseason of rehabilitation after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in the loss to Utah. The rehab is typically six to eight months.

The return by Stukes drops the number of Arizona players in the transfer portal to 29. Head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have quickly added transfers to the 2025 Arizona roster. Fifteen players are currently transferring into Arizona for the 2025 season.

Nine of the 2025 incoming Arizona transfers are on offense and six are on defense. The secondary was obviously an area Arizona targeted with Cole, Dansby and Frausto-Ramos added to the roster. Johnson, Smith and Stukes returning is an added bonus for what should be a deep 2025 Arizona secondary.