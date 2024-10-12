Turnovers and bad red zone offense continue hurting Arizona in loss to BYU
Noah Fifita threw an interception on the first play of the second half and lost a fumble on the Wildcats' third offensive play after halftime leading to 10 BYU points. Arizona never recovered in a 41-19 loss at BYU on Saturday. The inability of Arizona to score touchdowns in the red zone continued to plague the Wildcats.
Reminiscent of the 31-7 loss at Kansas State, Arizona scored on its opening drive and never got in the end zone again. Despite the offense stagnating in the red zone, Arizona only trailed 14-7 at halftime. The Fifita interception came off of a tipped pass. BYU scored on the first play following the interception to take a 21-7 lead.
After a Quali Conley three-yard run, Fifita was stripped on a sack and BYU recovered at the Arizona 15. Arizona was able to hold BYU to a field goal as the deficit grew to 24-7. Arizona never seriously threatened BYU the rest of the game. The BYU lead was at least 14 points for the remainder of the game.
Arizona scored 19 points on six trips inside the BYU 30. The inability of Arizona to score points deep in their of territory has hindered them all season. Arizona scored on both of their trips in the red zone (opponents' 20-yard line). BYU scored 31 points on seven trips inside the Arizona 30.
Noah Fifita finished 26-52 for 275 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, plus the lost fumble. Isaiah Glasker had a pick-six off Fifita on fourth and 10 from the Arizona one with 1:02 left to for the final margin. Tetairoa McMillan was a minimal factor. McMillan had five receptions for 78 yards with 39 on one reception.
Arizona falls to 3-3 with the loss. Colorado comes to Arizona stadium next Saturday for homecoming with a 1:00 PM Mountain Standard Time kickoff. Colorado is 4-1 ahead of their game on Saturday night with a 9:15 PM kickoff. Colorado would be tied with BYU and Texas Tech for first in the Big XII with a win over Kansas State.