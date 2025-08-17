Tyler Loop had a big game for the Baltimore Ravens, Tetairoa McMillan was quiet for the Carolina Panthers and Jonah Savaiinaea received praise for his performance with the Miami Dolphins in preseason games on Saturday. Jacory Croskey-Merritt and the Washington Commanders play on Monday Night Football.

Loop made field goals from 29, 51, 42, 36 and 53 yards and made two extra points as Baltimore defeated the Dallas Cowboys 31-13 in exhibition play. The lone miss for Loop was a 50-yard field attempt that went wide left. Loop is the sole kicker on the Baltimore roster.

McMillan did not record a reception in one quarter of playing time as Carolina lost 20-3 to the Houston Texans. Pro Football Focus reported McMillan receiving snaps with the Carolina backups. Entering the third preseason game, McMillan is a guaranteed starter when Carolina is at Jacksonville in the September 7 season opener.

Savaiinaea received a B grade from Dolphins Wire for his performance in a 24-17 Miami win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday. Jason Sarney of Dolphins Wire praised Savaiinaea, stating he projects to be a consistent starter for Miami at left guard when Miami opens the season on September 7 at the Indianapolis Colts.

I was trying to focus on Jonah Savaiinaea when I could, and he really seems to be moving people on the reps I saw, plus had a solid anchor in pass pro.



Wouldn't pin lack of Dolphins run game today on what he has done. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 16, 2025

While Miami's full starting offensive line didn’t suit up, and the overall unit looked shaky in the first half, the second-round rookie held his own. Savaiinaea delivered a solid performance and looks poised to be a consistent starter at left guard when the regular season kicks off in September.

Croskey-Merritt and Washington host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football with a 5:00 PM Mountain Standard Time Kickoff on ESPN. Croskey-Merritt leads Washington with seven carries and is second with 24 yards in the 2024 preseason and has one reception for eight yards.

With two preseason games remaining for Washington, Croskey-Merritt is pushing to receive significant snaps when the Commanders begin the regular season on September 7 versus the New York Giants. The final week of the preseason is August 21 through 23.