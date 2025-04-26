Tyler Loop drafted by Baltimore to challenge best K in NFL history Justin Tucker

Arizona kicker Tyler Loop will have a chance to challenge the greatest ever at the position in the NFL, Justin Tucker, after the Baltimore Ravens draft the Wildcat alum 186th overall in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday. Tucker is under investigation by the NFL for inappropriate conduct during massage therapy sessions.

Loop made 67 field goals in 80 attempts and 126 out of 128 extra points during four seasons as the primary Arizona kicker, with a long of 62 yards set during the 2024 season versus Houston. Loop made one out of two attempts from 20-29 yards, 4-4 from 30-39 yards, 7-8 from 40-49 yards and 6-9 from 50-plus in his Arizona career.

Tucker is the all-time leader in NFL history, making 89.1 percent of his career field goal attempts, has 98.5 percent of his career points after touchdowns and holds the league record with 27 field goals of 40 or more yards. After leading the NFL by making 94.6 percent of his field goals in 2021, Tucker has declined in the last three seasons.

Tucker made 86.0 percent of his field goals in 2022, 86.5 percent in 2023 and a career low of 73.3 percent in 2024. The 22 made field goals for Tucker in 2024 were a career low in 30 attempts. After 12 seasons with Baltimore and Tucker being 35 years old, the Ravens could be looking to move on in spite of the allegations.

At pick No. 186 in the sixth round, the Ravens selected Arizona kicker Tyler Loop.



The pick comes as the NFL is investigating Ravens kicker Justin Tucker for sexual misconduct. Tucker has been accused of inappropriate behavior by multiple massage therapists.

Loop was All-Big 12 Honorable Mention during the 2024 season, second-team All-Pac 12 in 2023 and a Lou Groza Award Semifinalist in 2023 and 2024. Loop played all 37 games for Arizona from 2022-24. Before becoming the Arizona kicker, Loop averaged 43.0 yards per punt as a freshman in 2020 and 41.8 on four punts during the 2024 season.