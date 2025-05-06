Tyler Loop only kicker on Baltimore Ravens roster after Justin Tucker cut

When the Baltimore Ravens selected Tyler Loop with the 186th overall pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, there was a lot of speculation that legendary kicker Justin Tucker might be finished with the franchise. Tucker is being investigated by the NFL for improper conduct with 16 massage therapists from 2012-16.

Tucker had the worst season of his 13-year NFL career in 2024, making 73.3 percent of his field goal attempts. The long field goal attempts are what Tucker struggled with in 2024. Tucker made all 11 of his field attempts inside of 40 yards but was a career worst 5-8 from 40-49 yards and was six of 11 from 50 plus.

Loop provides Baltimore with a younger kicker who is known for his big leg. In his four-season career with Arizona as the primary kicker, Loop made 67 field goals in 80 attempts and 126 out of 128 extra points. Loop was 1-2 from 20-29 yards, 4-4 from 30-39 yards, 7-8 from 40-49 and 6-9 from 50 plus in his collegiate career.

Baltimore was 13th in the NFL in 2024, with 72.4 percent of their kickoffs being touchbacks. Loop was first nationally in 2024, with 94.64 percent of his kickoffs resulting in touchbacks. Baltimore gains a more consistent kicker, and the team will be able to focus on the season internally while the investigation of Tucker continues.

Ravens released kicker Justin Tucker. After drafting kicker Tyler Loop, the organization continues to insist it is a “football decision.” pic.twitter.com/le7EXuYqIp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 5, 2025

Baltimore could potentially sign another kicker to challenge Loop during training camp and in the preseason, but for now he is the only kicker on the Ravens roster. Tucker was 20th in the NFL in field goal attempts in 2024 and third in point after touchdown attempts.

After Baltimore cut Tucker, Loop has an opportunity to be one of the most impactful rookies in 2025. Baltimore finished third in the NFL in 2024, averaging 30.5 points per game. Loop should provide Baltimore with a more reliable kicker and a bigger leg when they get in scoring position in 2025.