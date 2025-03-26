UNC legend Tyler Hansbrough wants Caleb Love in rafters if Arizona beats Duke

Caleb Love is revered at North Carolina for scoring 28 points in the 2022 National Semifinal and hitting a critical three-point shot in the final minute in what was the final game of Mike Krzyzewski's career at Duke. Love has another chance to add to his legacy when Arizona plays Duke in the East Regional Semifinal on Thursday night.

In his second game playing for Arizona in November 2023, Love returned to a familiar place when the Wildcats won 68-63 at Duke. Love has played against Duke nine times in his collegiate career with five wins. Love has three 20 points games versus Duke, scoring 22 in 2021 and 22 in 2022 a month before the Final Four game.

Hansbrough is one of the most decorated players in North Carolina history. In eight career games versus Duke, Hansbrough scored over 20 points three times and had a low of 14. Hansbrough had double-figure rebounds versus Duke four times, with a high of 18. North Carolina was 6-2 versus Duke during the Hansbrough era.

Duke defeated Arizona 69-55 in November in Tucson. This is the third consecutive season Arizona and Duke are playing. Arizona and Duke are also playing for the third time in the NCAA Tournament. Duke beat Arizona 82-72 in the 2001 National Championship Game and the Wildcats won 93-77 in the 2011 West Regional semifinals.

"I actually want to put his jersey in the rafters if they get it done...if Caleb does this let's go ahead and throw his jersey up there we'll put an Arizona jersey up there. I would love to see him do it." Tyler Hansbrough

Love is playing in his 11th NCAA Tournament game. In his two previous regional semifinals, Love is averaging 21.5 points per game. Love was one off of his career high in the NCAA Tournament with 29 points versus Oregon on Sunday. A big performance versus Duke on Sunday will add to Love's legend at Arizona and for North Carolina fans.

When Love and North Carolina beat Duke in the 2022 National Semifinal, they did so as an eight seed. Arizona is the fourth seed in the East, playing number one and top-seeded Duke. When Arizona beat Duke in the 2011 Regional Semifinals, they were the fifth seed in the West and the Blue Devils were number one/