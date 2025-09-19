Updated Arizona FanDuel Odds Entering first 2025 Bye Week

Arizona is one of 39 undefeated Football Bowl Subdivision teams as they enter their first 2025 bye week. Most odds have Arizona in the middle of the Big XII after week three. After the bye, Arizona plays at Iowa State on September 27 in an ESPN primetime game.

Arizona is tied for 25th nationally with BYU, Houston and Indiana with odds of +4500 to go undefeated in the FanDuel Sportsbook. Ohio State is first at +220 to go undefeated and Miami is second at +270. Utah has the best Fanduel odds in the Big XII to go undefeated at +750 which is tied for sixth nationally with North Texas.

Iowa State has the best odds among the teams remaining on the 2025 Arizona schedule to go undefeated at +1000 which is 11th nationally. The Cyclones are also on a bye this week. Arizona at Iowa State should be the biggest game in the Big XII in week five and the only one with undefeated teams.

Utah is currently the favorite to win the Big XII at +410. Iowa State is the fifth favorite to win the Big XII at +700. Arizona has the 10th best odds to win the Big XII at +2200. Arizona plays six of the teams ahead of them to win the Big XII, but avoids the top three during the regular season.

Current projections to win the Big 12, via @PFSNcollege FPM:



1) Utah: 20.8%

2) Iowa State: 19.2%

3) Texas Tech: 14.6%

4) Arizona State: 10.3%

5) BYU: 10.1%

6) Baylor: 8.8% pic.twitter.com/jWUnme4naJ — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 14, 2025

Arizona FanDuel Win Total

Arizona is -475 to earn six wins, which is an 82.6 percent chance and +500, 16.67 percent to earn 10 wins in 2025. The Wildcats are on pace to outplay their projection of 5.5 wins from Sportsbooks earlier this season. Arizona has started a season with three consecutive wins for the first time since 2015.

Arizona outlook for the remainder of the season

Arizona began the season at +3500 to win the Big XII. The Wildcats only need to win three of their remaining nine games to reach six wins and become bowl eligible. Arizona is a 7.5-point underdog in its next game at Iowa State and +230 on the money line. That is the only game remaining on the 2025 Arizona schedule on the board.