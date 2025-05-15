Updated Arizona spring win total higher than 2024 season and Big XII odds

The FanDuel Sportsbook has Arizona at 5.5 wins for the 2025 season. Arizona is coming off of a four-win season after being ranked 21st in the preseason polls. Injuries on defense were partly to blame for Arizona finishing 4-8 in 2024, but the offense also struggled despite having All-American wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

McMillan moved on to the NFL as the eighth overall pick in the 2025 Draft by the Carolina Panthers. Arizona should have a more balanced passing attack in 2025 without McMillan. Arizona fans will expect, if not demand, more wins this fall and at the very least, a bowl appearance.

Arizona is not among the six teams listed by the FanDuel Sportsbook with odds to win the Big XII Championship Game. Arizona State, Kansas State and Texas Tech are the tri-favorites at +600 to win the Big XII on FanDuel. The Sun Devils were picked last in the Big XII in 2024 and won the conference to earn a College Football Playoff berth.

Arizona begins the 2025 season with home games on August 30 versus Hawaii, September 6 against Weber State and Friday, September 12, with a non-conference game versus Kansas State. Arizona and Kansas State scheduled their home-and-home series before the Desert Wildcats joined the Big XII.

Arizona is tied with Central Florida for 13th in the Big XII in projected 2025 win totals. Central Florida beat Arizona 56-12 in 2024. Arizona and Central Florida do not play in 2025. Oklahoma State and West Virginia are the only teams that have projected 2025 win totals below Arizona in the Big XII.

Arizona hosts Oklahoma State on October 4 but does not play West Virginia in 2025. Every remaining team on the 2025 Arizona Big XII schedule has a win total of at least six games. That means nine of the 10 Big XII teams Arizona will play in 2025 are projected to become bowl eligible.