Zona Zealots
Fansided

USA Basketball U19 comfortably beats Australia, led by Koa Peat

USA Basketball U19 dominated Australia as 2025 Arizona signee Koa Peat led the Americans for the team coached by Tommy Lloyd.
ByAlan Rubenstein|
Perry Pumas Koa Peat poses for a portrait during basketball practice at Perry High School's gym in Gilbert on Nov. 7, 2023.
Perry Pumas Koa Peat poses for a portrait during basketball practice at Perry High School's gym in Gilbert on Nov. 7, 2023. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Incoming Arizona freshman Koa Peat scored nine of his 17 points in the first quarter and the under-USA team coached by Tommy Lloyd defeated Australia 88-73 on Saturday in Switzerland. The win over Australia was the first of three games in Pool D.

Peat finished with 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals on 6-11 from the field and 5-7 from the free throw line in 21:18. Lloyd played a balanced lineup with nine players receiving at least eight minutes of playing time. Team USA led 25-15 after one quarter, 49-37 at halfime and 68-55 after three quarters.

Team USA built a 25-point lead in the third quarter before Australia rallied to keep themselves in the game. Although Australia put themselves in position to rally, Team USA maintained a double-digit lead throughout the fourth quarter on their way to a decisive victory.

BYU signee A.J. Dybantsa led Team USA with 19 points, Peat led the Americans in rebounds and Louisville signee Mikel Brown Jr. had a high seven assists. Connecticut signee Jacob Furphy led Australia with 24 points and Roman Siulepa had 19 points and a game-high 12 points for Australia.

Dybantsa, Peat and Brown, who scored 10 points, were the only Americans in double figures. Although the USA had a slight edge in each of the final three quarters, they were never seriously threatened. after taking the 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

Team USA had a 23-13 advantage in points off turnovers, 20-12 in fast break points and outscored Australia 33-21 in points off the bench. The Americans forced 21 turnovers while committing 16. Both teams shot 36 percent from the field and made less than 20 percent of their three-point attempts.

Team USA will play France on Sunday in Group C in what has been labelled the Group of Death. France defeated Cameroon 75-50 on Saturday. Team USA will finish group C against Cameroon on Tuesday. The knockout round will begin on Wednesday.

Home/Wildcats Basketball