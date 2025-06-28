USA Basketball U19 comfortably beats Australia, led by Koa Peat

Incoming Arizona freshman Koa Peat scored nine of his 17 points in the first quarter and the under-USA team coached by Tommy Lloyd defeated Australia 88-73 on Saturday in Switzerland. The win over Australia was the first of three games in Pool D.

Peat finished with 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals on 6-11 from the field and 5-7 from the free throw line in 21:18. Lloyd played a balanced lineup with nine players receiving at least eight minutes of playing time. Team USA led 25-15 after one quarter, 49-37 at halfime and 68-55 after three quarters.

Team USA built a 25-point lead in the third quarter before Australia rallied to keep themselves in the game. Although Australia put themselves in position to rally, Team USA maintained a double-digit lead throughout the fourth quarter on their way to a decisive victory.

BYU signee A.J. Dybantsa led Team USA with 19 points, Peat led the Americans in rebounds and Louisville signee Mikel Brown Jr. had a high seven assists. Connecticut signee Jacob Furphy led Australia with 24 points and Roman Siulepa had 19 points and a game-high 12 points for Australia.

Dybantsa, Peat and Brown, who scored 10 points, were the only Americans in double figures. Although the USA had a slight edge in each of the final three quarters, they were never seriously threatened. after taking the 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

Team USA had a 23-13 advantage in points off turnovers, 20-12 in fast break points and outscored Australia 33-21 in points off the bench. The Americans forced 21 turnovers while committing 16. Both teams shot 36 percent from the field and made less than 20 percent of their three-point attempts.

Team USA will play France on Sunday in Group C in what has been labelled the Group of Death. France defeated Cameroon 75-50 on Saturday. Team USA will finish group C against Cameroon on Tuesday. The knockout round will begin on Wednesday.